The Depot Friday Night Series continues

The Depot Friday Night Series, sponsored by the Newark Valley Historical Society and held at the Ray Shaver Lehigh Valley Depot, kicked off on June 2 and has since featured performances by The Tarps, on June 2, and Rick Marci, on June 9.

On June 16 “The Little Big Band”, under the direction of Bruce Detrick, will fill the Depot Stage and surrounding air with music from the big band era. Bruce’s seven-piece band will take guests back in time to an era when the most popular music came from the bands of Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, the Dorsey Brothers, and other great bands. The Little Big Band is “little” in name only. It features a huge sound and powerful vocals performing classic “Swing Era” songs you will recognize such as “A Train,” “Sentimental Mood,” and “Satin Doll.”

The Newark Valley Depot opens on Friday evenings at 5:30 p.m., and the music begins at 7 p.m. Entertainment is free and open to all. Refreshments are available. Performances will be outside if the weather permits, and inside The Depot in case of rain.

Visit nvhistory.org for more details.

This series is made possible, in part, by public funds provided by the NYSCA-Decentralization Programs administered locally by the Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.