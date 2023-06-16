Street Closures planned for Owego’s Strawberry Festival

The Village of Owego will be hosting the annual Strawberry Festival in downtown Owego on Friday, June 16, and continuing through the day on Saturday, June 17. During the festival some streets will be closed and detours will be in place.

There will be a block party and fireworks display on Friday, June 16 starting at 5 p.m. Visitors and residents should be aware that the following streets will be closed starting at 2 p.m. for set up: Lake Street between Main Street and Front Street; Front Street between Paige Street and Court Street; and Court and Park Streets between Main Street and Front Street will close at 5 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Church Street between Main Street and Front Street will close. At 9:30 p.m. Academy Street will close until the conclusion of the fireworks.

No on-street parking will be allowed in the area.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. at which time the Court Street Bridge and Front Street from Court Street to Academy Street will be closed to all traffic until conclusion of the festival.

Additional street closings, detours and traffic patterns will take place on Saturday, June 17, beginning at 5 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

Persons should seek alternate route to avoid delays.

In downtown Owego, there will be “NO PARKING” on Lake Street and Front Street from Court Street to Church Street on Thursday, June 15 beginning at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on June 16 to allow for street cleaning.

On Friday, starting at 2 p.m., Lake Street and Front Street between Church Street and Court Street will be closed, and Church Street between Main Street and Front Street will be closed to allow for removal of all parked vehicles and for vendor setup.

Starting at 2 p.m. there will be no parking on Front Street between Church Street and Academy Street and on Academy Street. Vehicles remaining in the street must be removed or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.

At 5 p.m., Park Street and Court Street will close until the conclusion of the fireworks. At 9:45 pm fireworks will be launched from Draper Park. At 9:30 p.m. the Court Street Bridge and Front Street from Court Street to Academy Street will be closed.

On Saturday, motorists in the following areas must have their vehicles removed from the street by 1 a.m. for the annual Strawberry Festival.

Vehicles remaining in the street after 1 a.m. will be towed at owner’s expense.

Streets include Lake Street, Court Street (including the Court Street Parking Lot), Spencer Avenue, Chestnut Street, Temple Street, Central Avenue, Park Street, Fox Street from McMaster Street to North Avenue, Front Street from Academy Street to Paige Street, Main Street from Academy Street to Paige Street, Academy Street, Church Street from Temple Street to Front Street, North Avenue from Main Street to Fox Street, Paige Street from Fox Street to Front Street, John Street, Fulton Street, East Main Street from Fulton Street to Erie Street, Elm Street, and the Hyde Parking Lot.

For any questions, contact the Owego Police Department by calling (607) 687-2233.