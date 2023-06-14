Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 29, 2023 through June 4, 2023 there were 94 calls for service, two traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to two Motor Vehicle Accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Andrew J. Wallace, age 24 of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Lake Street. Wallace was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Joseph J. Myrtho, age 41 of Apalachin, N.Y., 41, was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Failed to Use Designated Lane (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Myrtho was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.