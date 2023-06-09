Plant identification tour taking place at Canawanna Nature Preserve on June 11

There will be a plant identification tour by Jeff Smith on Sunday, June 11, from 9-11 a.m. at the Canawanna Nature Preserve on Water Street in Owego. There is parking at the corner of Water Street and Mill Street.

Jeff has had a lifelong interest in nature and ecology, which he’s been able to focus on more intently since retiring from IBM. Recently he’s been serving as a naturalist and board member for the Waterman Center, working on cataloguing and mapping plants and various invasive species on Waterman properties. He’s interested in promoting public awareness of nature and the exploration of the Southern Tier’s unique local parks and preserves.

For more information, call (607) 687-3263. All are welcome.