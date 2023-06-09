Tioga County Chamber welcomes Lucky Hare Brewing with Ribbon Cutting ceremony

Lucky Hare Brewing officially opened their new taproom in Owego on Friday, May 26, and was welcomed with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce. The new taproom is located at 17 Lake St. in the space formerly occupied by Farmhouse Brewery.

Ian Conboy, co-owner and head brewer of Lucky Hare Brewing, was the first to see the opportunity to open a taproom in Owego.

“Owego is a great community that has a “hard work” culture that is similar to that of Lucky Hare’s,” said Conboy.

Lucky Hare is a family owned business and has been operating since 2014. Their first taproom was opened in Hector, N.Y. in 2016. They produce a variety of styles at their production facility in Watkins Glen.

“The Owego taproom will have draft beer, can options as well as local wine, cider, cocktails and maybe a few surprises along the way,” Richard Thiel, co-owner and president of Lucky Hare, stated.

They also have a limited food menu. The taproom will be open seven days a week.