We Are What We Think; Love, purity, peace, wisdom – the more we think of these qualities, the more we become them

The experience in everyday living often parallels our spiritual living. For example, the pipes in our kitchen drainage system had become clogged with grease and grime blocking the flow of water, and we had to call the plumber. In the physical plumbing situation we know without hesitation it is the grease and grime stuck in the pipes, but do we know what the parallel is in our spiritual system?

The acquired vices such as greed, ego, anger, hatred, competition, lust, and attachment are the rubbish blocking our spiritual flow. These vices and their relatives stick so firmly to the self we think it is natural to be critical, worried or full of pride. Is this our natural original state, or did we as souls originally start out being ‘unclogged’, pure and clean?

When we find ourselves in a state of negativity and peacelessness, we know we have moved away from our most perfect stage of purity and peace. We need to ‘unclog’ with the daily practice of meditation so that our thoughts become free from the grime of negativity and weakness. When we meditate, we must first experience ourselves as a soul, separate from this physical body.

I, the soul, am a living eternal energy of divine light, a sparkling star of light, located at the center of the forehead. Like a driver drives a car, the soul becomes the driver of the body, sees through the eyes, the windows of the soul, and performs actions through the body.

God is also spiritual energy of eternal light, but He is the most powerful soul. By connecting with the energy of pure goodness of God, the ‘Almighty Purifier’, the soul experiences immense power by absorbing His purity within. With this power, the soul, when performing actions through the body, learns to focus on the good, the angel within, and the positive within thoughts.

In this way the purification process of meditation unblocks, cleans and gives the mind and intellect new life and permission to grow and be restored with original goodness. The soul filled with power returns to its original and natural state of happiness and pure love.

Assignment: Each morning, sit still, in silence. Even for a few minutes sow the seeds of goodness and peace with your thoughts.

With your loving care and concentration these seeds will awaken and grow into a new peaceful you.

Love, purity, peace, wisdom – the more you think of these qualities, the more you will become them.

Assignment: In the night before sleeping, write about your daily activity to God. Because we love and respect God so much, it is good to give him a short 5-6 line description of the current day and the day coming so He can guide us with His wisdom and Supreme intellect.

