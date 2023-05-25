Town of Maine to celebrate 175th Anniversary; May 26-29

The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine, N.Y. and the Town of Maine are hosting Maine’s Demisemiseptcentennial celebration (175th Anniversary), a community event, in the Town of Maine starting Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. and continuing through Monday, May 29.

With over 75 artisans, vendors and community groups represented, the Town of Maine will be celebrating its 175th anniversary in a big way. A dedicated committee has been working on plans for over a year to bring this family-friendly celebration to the area over Memorial Day weekend.

The event will kick-off on Friday, May 26, with a brief opening ceremony and a community musical performance under the direction of Hilary Rozek at Maine Memorial Elementary School.

Saturday activities begin with a Trikes and Bikes parade in the Maine Town Park and will be followed by a full day of old fashioned games, food, a spelling bee competition with students from Homer Brink and Maine Memorial Elementary Schools, Maine Community Band performance, a beard contest, free trolley rides, museum tours, country store, vendor fair, artisan demonstrations, cornhole tournament, and more. The evening concludes with a square dance at 6 p.m. at J. Ralph Ingalls School.

On Sunday the Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast at Most Holy Rosary Church. Three of Maine’s historic homes will be open on Sunday for touring, and the evening will end with an old-fashioned hymn sing at the First Baptist Church.

On Monday, May 29, the American Legion’s Memorial Day parade and dedication service will be followed by the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society’s annual Smokey Legend BBQ and bake sale at the Janet W. Bowers Museum.

You can find details and last-minute updates at https://nanticokevalleyhistoricalsociety.com/.

This event is made possible with support of the Town of Maine and Town of Maine Rec. Committee; and their major sponsors, Matco Electric, Keith Payne Pools, Rick Bongiorno Insurance, and Visions FCU.

For more information, contact Co-Chairs Lynn Ross at (607) 321-5952 or Joanne Weir at (607) 239-1020, or visit the NVHS website at www.NanticokeValleyHistoricalSociety.com.