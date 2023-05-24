Pay Attention To What You Are Thinking; Spend time looking within to get to know yourself better

Thoughts are Vibrations: Thinking creates vibrations because that’s what thoughts do. Vibrations are like sound waves or radiations. No obstacles, no hurdles can stop them.

Start each day by creating and nurturing good vibrations within, this will silently touch every one. When I spend the time looking within I get to know myself better, and I start enjoying my own company. I never become bored.

Thoughts Refresh: Allow only the current of the purest thoughts to flow through your mind – thoughts which carry good wishes and blessings for others and us. Going with and being in the flow of such thoughts is how we refresh ourselves. For when we have powerful, positive thoughts for and about others, who experiences them first? We do.

Thoughts create Inner Power: Deep inside our consciousness is an oasis of peace. This is the molten core of the soul; not hot, it is cool. Not passive, but a source of inner power to fuel our mind and intellect, so that we can create powerful thoughts and make accurate decisions.

Learn to go within to this centre and peace will be your companion, positivity your partner. Returning to the centre of you is the journey of one second. It is the regular destination of clever souls; it is the source of your power and peace. You will be able to ‘chill out’ in one second, anywhere, anytime, and bring benefit to the self and others.

Thoughts need Silence: Take time out to create the moments you need for silence. To create a time of silence it takes just a second. A second is a drop of time, a drop of time through which I step within to renew myself deep inside. So I stop, for a second, and say to myself, “Now I shall go inside.” In the space of a second I pass beyond the muddle and find myself in my original state of peace.

We can use our mental energy more effectively and creatively if we don’t waste it. The power of silence quiets the noises of the mind and saves energy from the creation of scattered thoughts. Let’s be conscious of any leaks that may arise from dwelling on the past or worrying about the future, and plug those leaks. Thus silence makes the inner voice clearer. With this clarity it becomes easy for our mind to focus. When the mind is focused one can act efficiently, which leads to an increase in productivity.

Thoughts create our Reality: Thoughts are the seeds that create our feelings, affect our body, shape our relationships, and create the world around us. Pay good attention to your thoughts. When we change our thoughts we change our life!

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

Register for in person retreats and meditation classes at peacevillageretreat.org, or by calling (518) 589-5000.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com, or diane@livingvalues.net.)