Spencer-Van Etten Cheerleaders take 1st place at ‘The One Finals’

The Spencer-Van Etten Youth Cheerleaders recently attended The One Finals in Sandusky, Ohio and both the Panther Cubs (K-2nd grade) and Panther Pack (3rd-7th grade) took 1st place for their divisions in traditional rec. This was an invitational event that both teams won bids to in February at the Shout Competition in Niagara Falls.

There were over 170 teams that competed at the event, and both the Panther Cubs and Panther Pack were division champions for traditional recreational cheer. That means their routine contains a cheer and dance.

Taylor Brown, Jade Carlucci, Faith Broome, and Tonya Carnrike coach the Panther Cubs. Team members include Sienna Baker, Mia Barron, Olivia Broome, Adalyn Bush, Kapenzi Carnrike, Brianna Gordinier, Arizona Haverland, Braya Kovarik, Sophiann Leed, Jordan Sparks, Lyla Sparks, and Joriana Wallace.

Catherine Collins, Melissa Stone, and Kim Carr coach the Panther Pack. Team members include Natalee Beebe, Kinsley Brown, Peyten Carr, Lily Collins, Adalynn Dinse, Madison Emery, Baylee Ervay, Morgan Frisbie, Lydia Howard, Ada LaCombe, Josie LaCombe, Aurora Larkin, Heighley Leed, Nicole Leed, Claire Seager, Clara Showerman, Jersey Showerman, Elena Tubbs, Dalaina Wallace, and Cheyanne Withey.