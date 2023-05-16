O-A School District Budget Vote and BOE Election Results are in; Three new BOE candidates elected to fill seats

At 10:08 p.m. Tuesday, the Owego-Apalachin School District released the result of the 2023-2024 School Budget Vote and Board of Education Election Results.

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on the district’s proposed 2023-2024 school budget of $56,776,269; a budget that carried a 0% tax levy increase. The final vote was 851 Yes, and 558 No.

In a second proposition, voters approved the purchase of five school buses by a count of 893 Yes votes and 306 No votes.

Three Board of Education Candidates elected for three seats were Michael Aubel, Jessica Silvanic, and Joseph Palladino.

The votes per candidate were Michael Aubel: 647, Jessica Silvanic: 597, Joseph Palladino: 593, Stacey Riegel: 434, Kathie Rollison: 412, Dan Whippo: 371, and Elda Capuni-Lemmon: 342.

Voters approved the additional taxpayer funding for the Apalachin Public Library with 810 Yes votes, and 391 No votes.