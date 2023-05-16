May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Many people of all ages in our communities in Tioga County have been affected by challenges related to mental health including anxiety, depression, and bipolar or other mental health issues. Some people experience thoughts of suicide.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five adults in the United States experienced some sort of mental health issue in 2021.

It is a brave and sometimes necessary action to reach out for assistance with mental health issues. Mental health professionals understand, and are here to help.

If you are concerned about a family member, friend or neighbor, or if you need to reach out for assistance yourself, there are several private providers in Tioga County, as well as the supports listed below in our County.

Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene is open for in person or tele-health visits. Individuals can call (607) 687-4000 or walk in to the Owego Clinic located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego, N.Y. Open Access hours are available daily. Open Access times may vary, and you can call ahead to verify hours. There is no waitlist for services at this Clinic.

Mental Health Crisis services are available through this Clinic by calling (607) 687-4000 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also an Alcohol and Drug Services (ADS) Clinic co-located there. Call the same number for ADS services.

Tioga County Crisis services are also available after hours by calling the Sheriff Dispatch number at (607) 687-1010 evenings after 5 p.m., weekends and holidays, and ask for the on call mental health worker.

The 24/7 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available; call or text 988 to connect to a crisis prevention counselor. For Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who use TTY service: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988. A person doesn’t have to be suicidal to contact the 988, but may need support.

Tioga County has a Suicide Prevention Coalition with a mission to connect those affected by suicide to helpful resources, increase public awareness about suicide, and increase effective prevention. The Coalition members offer any group, such as agencies, businesses or churches, free suicide prevention training and resource connections.

The Suicide Prevention Coalition can be reached by calling the Tioga County Mental Hygiene Department at (607) 687-4000 and asking to speak to the Suicide Prevention Chair.