Tioga County Rural Ministry holds drawing for Farmer’s Market Line of Credit 

Low- and moderate-income residents of Tioga County can register now to win $100 worth of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other products from area farms. Winners receive a $100 line of credit for use at this year’s Owego Farmers Market, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in the Walgreen’s parking lot in Owego.

To register, call Tioga County Rural Ministry at (607) 687-3021, or stop by 143 North Ave. in Owego from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

The registration deadline is May 26. Winners will be contacted by phone.