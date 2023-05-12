Free Poetry Reading at TAC on May 13

The Tioga Arts Council will host a free poetry reading featuring the work of Joanne Corey and Merrill Douglas on Saturday, May 13, at 1:30 p.m. at their gallery and offices located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Joanne Corey first wrote poetry as a child growing up in rural New England. She re-discovered this childhood love of writing poetry in her fifties. She is a long-time resident of Vestal where she lives with her family. She participates with the Binghamton Poetry Project, Broome County Arts Council, Tioga Arts Council, and the Grapevine Poets, along with Merrill.

Since 2015, Corey has returned to her roots with an annual residency with the Boiler House Poets Collective at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams. Her first chapbook Hearts is forthcoming from Kelsay Books later this year. She blogs on WordPress as Top of JC’s Mind and invites you to check out her musings there. Email to jcorey.poet@gmail.com or visit https://topofjcsmind.wordpress.com/ to learn more.

Merrill Douglas lives near Binghamton, N.Y., where she works as a freelance business writer. She holds a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College and an M.A. in English from Binghamton University.

Her poetry chapbook, Parking Meters into Mermaids, was published by Finishing Line Press in 2020. Her poems have also appeared in Baltimore Review, Barrow Street, Tar River Poetry, Stone Canoe, Little Patuxent Review and Whale Road Review, among other journals. Email to mdouglas@stny.rr.com to learn more.

For additional information, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.