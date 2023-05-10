Readers’ Column for the week of May 7, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

It hurts so good. Consider weather and climate are generated by energy transfer. Primary source, the sun. What is the path? Sun, atmosphere and earth reflect and absorb along the way, absorb and store or transfer. Some results increase temperature wind evaporation photochemical reaction atmospheric change. Solar panels add to the energy pool. The questions are how much and in what ways? Do power lines leak? Do solar panels release electrons to the atmosphere? Do free electrons result in lightning? How many panels to cover Tioga County? One size needs 2,000 to convert an acre, 640 acres per square mile .519 square miles of land. Is the answer greater than 600 million? How many tons of ore to provide the metals needed? It hurts so good.

~

How can people seem to get away with all kinds of junk cars around their place and they keep bringing in more, including old stoves, couches, tires, etc. There is a garage, all kinds of stuff lying around their place. They seem to get away with it constantly. Maybe the code enforcement guy in Nichols can do something.

~

I really don’t understand all the upset over increasing the retirement age. People need to take care of themselves. Invest your money while you’re working. You can retire at any age. Just because the government is saying 66-67, make it 100. Take care of yourself and get out early like I did. Be smart about your money. Don’t let the government take care of you because your Social Security is not going to do it. Take care of yourself. Retire whenever you want. Retire at 45, or retire at 50. If you’ve made smart movements with your money, smart investments, you can leave anytime.

~

Regarding our “Indian”, I think he looks healthy, fit as a fiddle, like he just left Peak. Ready for anything and worshipping or appealing to his higher power. Why all this contention? Isn’t there enough dysfunction in our country? Stop this tempest in a teapot and let’s be an example of peace. We are Owegoeans.

~

Thank you to the professional crew for resurfacing and working on Route 434 in Apalachin. They make it so clear, so easy and so smooth to continue moving through the area. Thanks again to the professional crews; and also thanks to our DOT crews, town, county and state, keep up the wonderful work.

~

So our liberal Governor wants to ban all nicotine products, but it’s okay that we legalize all marijuana products.

~

God is love. He never forces anyone to love or obey him, but allows those people who choose to live apart from him for all eternity a state that is called hell. God does not send anybody to hell; it’s by their own choice.

~

I got a notice from the Village of Newark Valley that I have debris on my porch. It is lumber that I am going to use for remodeling and am waiting for someone to get back to me. They say I have too much on my porch and I have until May 4 to decide what to do. I was wondering if you could let me know how I could handle it.

~

In response to the cans and bottles posted in this column, I am interested. If you could leave your number in the column I will call you. I am from Berkshire.

~

I do not care for these self-checkout lanes. I can see where they would be useful if you’re only buying one thing, but when I’m spending $100 or if I need help with something that stupid machine isn’t helping me. I want a person there. I feel like we’ve lost touch person to person and the world has grown cold for it.

~

To the person that called about the animal abuse situation with the dog, and that they had no food, no water, and were left outside. Obviously you cared enough to bring this to the attention of The Owego Pennysaver readers. You yourself need to contact the proper authorities. Start with the Sheriff’s Department and they will be able to tell you whom to contact if they can’t help you. Thank you.

~

I’m looking for a full-size box spring and mattress, or if you have either one of them please call (607) 727-8942. Thank you.

~

You know, if Chuck Schumer and Kathy Hochul really want to do something for the people in the state of New York they can lower these taxes. People are living on less than $12,000 a year and paying these high taxes. Come on. Are you serious? You people are making $300,000 to $500,000 a year and these people are making $12,000 a year and paying your high taxes. I think it’s time to do something about these taxes instead of kicking them under the rug. You’re living off the taxpayers; it’s time to do something for these people!

~

Governor Hochul says she’s doing such a wonderful job. Take a ride around the state of New York and look at all those for sale signs in the yards everywhere. Just take a look. You know what is going on. Just like that tyrant before you with the taxes, the rules and regulations, the code enforcement. You just keep going because I’m telling you; they’re going to go out of here, just like California.

~

This is about the great governor we’ve got. Now I don’t think anyone voted for her, but wanting to ban gas fireplaces and gas stoves and all this stuff. We’re out in the country and have a small generator for when the power goes out, which it normally does, and at least with our gas stove and our gas water heater we can still live for a while with the gas appliances. Just wondering what she has in her house for back up. I know she’s got a backup generator. I’m assuming it runs on natural gas; but like I said, it’s just that what she says and what she wants people to do and what she does are two different things. That’s just a little guy’s opinion.

~

Kudos to Eudora Shuler, Wendy Post and Diane Brown for receiving the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from AmeriCorps and delivered through the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation. These three individuals have done 4,000 hours or more of community service and volunteer time. Thank you for all you do and for all that you continue to do.

~

I’ve noticed quite a few comments about Ithaca’s “jungle”. I would just like to bring it to everyone’s attention that Ithaca isn’t the only city with that. Behind the pink town building on Elm Street in Owego are homeless young adults. So if your concern is to help the homeless in Ithaca’s jungle, be concerned about helping the Owego jungle. It’s camping young homeless adults who need food, clothing, etc.

~

Kudos to those that have called in defending the use of the Indians as our Owego mascot – both as an honor and as part of our local heritage. To the one writer who claims the name came because Columbus got lost and no Native Americans use the term Indian; fascinating then that the same communist government that is directing us what to do by withholding our paid tax dollars has had for many years “The Bureau of Indian Affairs”. I have been a resident for over 60 years in Owego, had great success in Owego sports, and felt the Indian mascot to be one of honor and motivation. I personally do not know one person who said they were offended by the Indian mascot based on their heritage; and in fact I have friends of Indian heritage who support keeping it. The only people I know who have voiced any concerns are those who will complain about anything for the sole sake of complaining.

~

Does anyone know, short of calling the law, how to make my neighbor quit using my property for their dog’s personal potty space? Addressing the issue directly isn’t working.

~

I have a DR Professional brush mower and am looking for some work clearing overgrown fields or brush lots. The machine is capable of removing saplings and small trees an inch or so in diameter. Anything larger can be cut with my chainsaw. You can contact me at (607) 304-7218 or email to wfmiddleton69@yahoo.com.

~

How many more mass shootings and loss of INNOCENT lives is it going to take before all politicians are going to get off whatever planet they’re on and realize they have gone in the wrong direction. The VICTIMS and their families are not the ones to be punished here! Oftentimes they are young children! The CRIMINALS, often right on video perpetrating the crime, are not the ones to be coddled! Until we go back to the fact that taking a human life (lives) is going to result in conditions you may not like, in other words, the actual criminal is held responsible for their actions, as has been the way since the beginning of humankind, these MURDERS will continue.

National Political Viewpoints

I’m amused by the number of Republican column contributors that obviously don’t understand that “impeach” is not synonymous with “remove from office.”

~

Randy Weingarten and the entire teachers union are bought and paid for by China. Mama Gump.

~

Biden wants four more years to finish what he started. I sure hope that doesn’t happen. We can’t take any more of his disasters.

~

The definition of stupid: Knowing the truth, seeing the truth, but still believing Joe Biden.

~

So I just saw a survey and it said that 30% of the population thinks that the country is doing well and headed in the right direction. Who are these people? Are they in the right country? You’ve got to be kidding me. Wow!

~

Vladimir Putin has lost his biggest amplifier of Russian propaganda with Fox’s firing of Tucker Carlson. Democracy may now take a leap forward. “Good riddance” was the Pentagon officials’ cheer, that of Tucker Carlson’s Alistair, because he constantly berated our military. Russia loses a propaganda mouthpiece in Carlson’s firing. The Kremlin is going to miss Carlson’s narrative spewing delusions, because he is now gone from Fox’s broadcast. Ukrainians are happy that closely aligned Carlson will no longer be on Russian state TV.

~

Glad to see that the Republicans are at it again. Sounds like they’re going to try and cut entitlements like they promised not to do on the budget that they’re trying to slam through. I don’t understand why people continue to support all this nonsense, because you’re just screwing yourselves.

~

So starting this week, if you have a higher credit score, you’re going to be charged more for your mortgage than those with lousy credit scores. You are going to literally help pay for somebody who’s not qualified to get a mortgage for his or her home. If I’m not mistaken, in 2008 Barney Frank passed a bill that did the same thing. Let them do the same thing that started the big crisis of 2008. What is wrong with you Democrats? You’re not even that good about hiding your socialistic ways anymore. Before, at least you tried to cover up.

~

The letter in Sunday’s Pennysaver written by Jim Altman really hit the nail on the head. I have never seen so much corruption in the justice system in all my 60 years! It seems to me it has turned into an injustice system.

~

Yes, I’m just letting Joe Biden know I voted for him last time, so did my family. This time he’s strictly out. I would vote for Donald Trump before I would vote for Joe Biden again. After the way he’s done over this stupid green deal nonsense crap, and he’s hurting the entire country. What he’s doing to us people is disgraceful. But then again, why should he care? He doesn’t care about us. I will vote for Trump instead of him this time.

~

Truth still matters and lies have consequences; just ask Tucker Carlson! Fox’s misinformation has to stop because truth and facts do matter. Hopefully Fox will begin learning truthful reporting. Fox’s lies have now been legally exposed!

~

A comedian said this on TV the other day and I think it is hilarious. Please Trump, stop being a criminal so we can indict you. I laughed so hard and it’s so true. Get him already. Enough is enough of his nonsense.

~

We now have corrupt politicians in robes with the lowest ethical standards for the highest court we have. What’s very wrong with this picture?

~

Stop allowing the minority special interest groups, religious fanatics, and the politicians to dictate Women’s Health. Expand education on the several birth control options available and make them free to all women of birth giving age.

~

So very sad that so many Trump Republicans continue to support this person. He can’t be very smart if he does not realize that the candidate with fewer votes does not win. Then, again, his supporters bought the BIG LIE over and over again. Come on, people, let’s be better than supporting this person who wants to do away with our country’s constitution, give pardons to those who tried to overthrow our government on Jan. 6, 2021, and continue to grift off of his supporters. Flying your Trump 2024 flags just lets the rest of us know which of you is against our country.

~

Now that a group of pro-Trump quasi-terrorists have been convicted by a jury of their peers of sedition, what happens next? It won’t happen, of course, but a little introspection might behoove the Republicans. It’s worth noting that the Proud Boys attempted to defend themselves against the charges by claiming (accurately) that they were merely following orders from then-President Trump. Was it worth it? These pitiful schmucks will spend years in federal prison, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Their lives and the lives of their families are permanently, adversely affected. Meanwhile, Trump and his ilk of master manipulators escape unscathed. Instead of federal prison, they live in opulence, pay no taxes, and fly from one palatial residence to the next aboard a Boeing 757 with a gold-plated sink and toilet. (No, really. Look it up.) Rest assured, Trump et al is looking for the next group of gullible dummies to exploit for personal gain.