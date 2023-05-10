Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 24, 2023 through April 30, 2023 there were 112 calls for service, three Mental Health Holds, and 13 Traffic Tickets issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

John D. Howe, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Unlawful Dissemination or Publication of an Intimate Image (Misdemeanor), and Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Harassment on Front Street. Howe was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Branden A. Bushen, age 34 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Violation of a Order Of Protection on George Street. Bushen was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Joseph M. Noyes, age 44 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), No Plate Lamps (Violation), and Inadequate Flag or No Light on a Oversized Load (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Talcott Street. Noyes was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Christopher N. Elliott, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Failure to Appear in Court for Burglary in the Third Degree (D Felony). Elliott was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Kara L. Craft, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Failure to Appear in Court for Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony), and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Craft was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.