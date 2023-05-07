Public Health reports overdose spike alert for Tioga County

Tioga County Public Health recently reported a spike in drug overdoses in Tioga County, N.Y. between April 28, 2023 and April 30, 2023. Two of the documented overdoses seen over that weekend were fatal.

In a press release from Tioga County Public Health Department they wrote, “While it is unknown if the overdoses are related, the public is warned about the possibility of a substance laced with a potent opioid in our area. It is noted that there have been additional overdose deaths in our region over the last several days.”

Overdose deaths frequently involve fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, and often unknowingly mixed in with other substances. Tioga County Public Health recommends that family members, caregivers, and people who spend time with those that have a substance use disorder know the signs of an opioid overdose, which include cold, clammy skin; difficulty waking or speaking; slow or no heart rate; slow or no breathing; a limp body, pinpoint pupils, gurgling or choking sounds, and blue or purplish lips or fingernails.

Shawn Nalepa, captain of Operations at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, reminds the public to call 911 if these symptoms of an overdose are present.

According to the Health Department, using the medication Narcan, also known as Naloxone, when administered in time, can reverse an opioid overdose.

The department added, in the release, “Due to Tioga County’s large geographic make up, first responders may not make it to a scene in time to reverse an overdose. Keeping Narcan on hand can greatly increase the chance of survival should an opioid overdose be occurring.”

They noted that Narcan is not addictive and does not cause harm if administered during another medical emergency.

Narcan nasal spray is free and available at Tioga County Public Health, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego; and Tioga County Mental Hygiene, also located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego; and at CASA-Trinity, located at 72 North Ave. in Owego.

Narcan may also be available through your pharmacy. To find additional locations in New York State where Narcan may be accessed, visit https://providerdirectory.aidsinstituteny.org/.