Catholic Charities receives grant to send local kids to summer camps 

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga recently announced the availability of funds that could help send local children to summer camps. With costs ever on the rise, more families struggle to find enriching programs for their kids in the summer that provide physical activity, emotional support, and stimulate social adaptation that many kids are still struggling to gain after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renee Spear, executive director for CCTT, stated, “Over 90 percent of our clients have low incomes. Families that turn to the Tioga Outreach Center have the fewest resources and feel the effects of inflation the most severely.”

In 2022, the TOC served 1,484 people through 6,218 services, almost twice the total for 2019. These funds will help Tioga County children access camps that are financially out of reach for their caregivers.

This grant has been awarded by the Tioga County Youth Bureau and will be distributed based on income.

If anyone is interested in this program or would like more information, contact Patrick at (607) 272-5062 ext. 307.