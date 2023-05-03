Presidential Awards presented in Owego

On Monday, April 24, three local residents were presented with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award through AmeriCorps, and delivered by Robert Clarke Bassett, from the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation. This award is the highest recognition for community service, with recipients achieving 4,000 or more volunteer hours.

In the letter, signed by President Joseph R. Biden Jr., and bearing the Presidential Seal, he wrote, “Throughout our country’s history, the American story has been strengthened by those who combine an optimism about what can be with the resilience to turn that vision into reality,” and added, “We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Through your service, you are providing all three.”

Receiving the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which included a signed certificate with a presidential seal, letter, coin and pin, were Wendy Post, The Owego Pennysaver Editor and active volunteer; 100-year-old Eudora Shuler, also an active volunteer; and Diane Brown, who was the original reason behind Monday’s meeting at Carol’s Coffee & Art Bar in Owego, and the surprise presentation of the awards.

Decades of Giving

On June 30, Diane Brown will retire from her position as Executive Director of the Community Foundation for South Central New York, a position she has served in for 16 years.

The CFSCNY has awarded $25 million in grants since 1997, and when the organization was established. Serving to manage funds that arrive from various donors and estates, grants are provided throughout five counties and are available for municipalities, school districts, and nonprofits.

Brown noted that during her tenure funds would occasionally be redirected, specifically following the flooding in 2006 and 2011, and the COVID pandemic.

Brown’s successor, who was present at Monday’s meeting in Owego, will be filling the role of Executive Director, with a transition period that has been ongoing for several months.

Of Diane Brown, Bassett stated, “Diane is retiring from an organization where she was able to grow the endowed funds from 13 million to 34 million during her tenure. Her efforts helped serve the health, education, arts, and cultural and social service needs in a five-county region of small communities with thousands of non-profit organizations.”

Tina Barber, who currently serves as the Program Officer, will be stepping into the position and shifting her focus from presenting grants to community members, to working with the foundation’s donors.

Although Barber will be leaving the position she has held since 2010, she departs with great satisfaction.

“It’s been rewarding,” said Barber of presenting the grants.

Barber also noted that because the endowment grew, they can now give more money away.

With 156 funds being managed by the CFSCNY, grant awards assist Health and Human Services programs, Arts programs, education, and much more.

Tioga County organizations that have received CFSCNY funding include, but are not limited to, the Berkshire Community Hall, Carantouan Greenway, the Tioga County Historical Society, and Candor EMS, among others.

To learn more about CFSCNY, or to participate in their community survey, visit https://donorswhocare.org/.

Serving the Community

Wendy Post, who was very surprised to receive the award as she thought she was arriving to do an interview, began volunteering her time at the age of 14, and never stopped.

In addition to her work surrounding The Owego Pennysaver and other various news publications, Post has volunteered her time to help organize Owego’s Strawberry Festival each year, she helped bring the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park to Owego and still plays an active role within that organization, she helped build up Bike Night in Owego, and spent many years volunteering her time to help out with the Blues Festival once held at Hickories Park.

Post also volunteers time to help out the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce by volunteering at events; she served as Campaign Director for Tioga United Way, has executed various benefits to help out area residents, and has volunteered her time to assist with community events hosted by the Owego Police Department.

Upon presenting the award, Bassett stated, “Wendy is one of the spark plugs for Village of Owego Appreciation Night and the Owego Strawberry Festival, as well as writing for and contributing positive civic journalism since 1995 for The Owego Pennysaver.”

Staying Active and Volunteerism

Joining the table at Carol’s was Eudora Shuler. At 100-years young, Shuler was recognized for her volunteerism, most notably her involvement in Tioga County’s CROP Hunger Walk and the Salvation Army’s annual holiday campaign.

And Shuler said it best, and in a previous story published about her 100th birthday in January, that at the end of the day, “I hope I have inspired others.”

Perfect Timing

Bassett, whose foundation is managed through CFSCNY, attested to their philanthropic approach, stating, “Being able to partner with a philanthropic organization took the stress off.”

National Volunteer Week ended on April 23, and Bassett further added of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award through AmeriCorps, which The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation is a certifying organization for, that, “Each recipient was very deserving, and the honor came at the right time as yesterday, April 23, the last day of National Volunteer Week.”