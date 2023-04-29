Candor Free Library has Digital Hotspot Kit for loan 

During the COVID emergency, the South Central Regional Library Council developed “Telehealth Kits” for libraries. They have extended the hotspot subscriptions and broadened the scope of the kits from health to digital equity.

Candor Free Library has one of those kits available for loan. The kit includes a Chromebook with power cord, a headset, a computer mouse, and a mobile Hotspot. Library Director Marcia Enright encourages people to check out the kit if they need to connect to the internet and have no – or slow – internet service.

The original intent of the kit was to allow patients to connect remotely with their health care provider. Telehealth visits offered an opportunity for people to connect with specialists located far away. They also provided a way for patients to check in with their providers for routine issues such as going over lab test results and managing chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

With the broader mission of digital equity, the kits offer the Internet access people need to participate in virtual town halls, job searches, webinars, and online classes. Borrowers can use the computer technology and hotspot to connect with therapists, counselors, and support groups – even to hold virtual family gatherings with members serving overseas.

You can find the kit by searching the online catalog by typing in “telehealth kit.” Candor Free Library is located at 2 Bank St., just behind the Village Hall. For more information, call the library at (607) 659-7258 or visit candorfreelibrary.org.