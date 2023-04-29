ACHIEVE partners with VFCU to present the Bob Warner Pin Crushing Classic fundraiser

Nearly 200 individuals, staff, and business and community members came together for an afternoon of fun at Midway Lanes for the 27th annual Bob Warner Pin Crushing Classic bowling tournament, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Co-Chaired by Assemblymen Joe Angelino and Christopher Friend, and co-hosted by former Assemblymen Bob Warner and Cliff Crouch, the afternoon marks the first signature fundraiser of 2023 held by ACHIEVE and features bowling, excitement in the Fun Zone, raffle baskets, 50/50 drawings, and more.

“It’s exciting to kick off another year of our signature fundraising events with this afternoon of fun, and I’m grateful to see so many supporters of our organization at this sold out event,” ACHIEVE Chief Executive Officer Amy Howard said, adding, “Having members of our community bowl alongside individuals supported is just another wonderful opportunity to enhance community integration and fulfill our Mission.”

Every dollar raised from the tournament will benefit the 2,200 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that ACHIEVE supports across the community.

As a chapter of The Arc New York, it is the mission of ACHIEVE to advocate for an enhanced quality of life through skill advancement, inclusion, integration, and independence of persons with intellectual and other developmental disabilities through services provided in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties. To learn more about ACHIEVE and their programs, visit www.ACHIEVENY.org.