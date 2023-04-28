Free poetry reading at TAC on Saturday

Join the Tioga Arts Council for a free poetry reading featuring the work of Adam J. Gellings and Nathan C. Lipps on Saturday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego.

Adam J. Gellings is a poet and instructor from Columbus, Ohio. He received his MFA from Ashland University and his PhD from the State University of New York at Binghamton, where he was the recipient of a fellowship from the Marion Clayton Link Endowment.

His poems have appeared in numerous journals and magazines including the Best New Poets Anthology 2017 and 2021, New South, Salamander, The Southampton Review, Willow Springs, and elsewhere. His debut poetry collection, Little Palace, was released in fall 2022 by Stephen F. Austin, State University Press. He currently teaches at Columbus College of Art and Design.

To learn more about Adam J. Gellings, visit adamjgellings.com.

Nathan Lipps is the author of the chapbook the body as passage (Open Palm Print, 2019). Born and raised along the rural coast of western Michigan, he currently lives in Ohio and works as an Assistant Professor at Central State University.

A recipient of a Peter Taylor Fellowship (Kenyon Review), an Excellence award in Research (SUNY Binghamton), and a Poetry Fellowship (Wichita State University), Nathan’s work has been published in the Best New Poets, BOAAT, Colorado Review, EcoTheo Review, North American Review, Third Coast, TYPO, and elsewhere.

For more information on Nathan Lipps, visit nathanlipps.com.

For additional information about the poetry reading or any other TAC events, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.