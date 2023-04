Earth Day is almost here! You can do something on Saturday, April 22 to help the earth survive and thrive.

Join the Board of Directors of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation to beautify and do planting in front of the Open Door Mission Shelter from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Just show up to help. No green thumb is required.

For more information, email chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.