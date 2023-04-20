Be Still: Still Life Drawing Session at TAC on April 20

On April 20, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the Tioga Arts Council will present Be Still: Still Life Drawing Session. Open to both beginner and experienced artists, join TAC for an evening of learning, creating, and making friends with a focus on creating still life’s with facilitator Kathye E. Arrington.

Participants can bring their preferred medium or purchase supplies at TAC. Registration is $20 for the session, $10 for TAC Supporters, and $10 for students.

To reserve your spot, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/workshops and click the orange “Payment” button, or email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com by April 17 to confirm your participation.

For more information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.