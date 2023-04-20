Roundtable discussion held in Sayre

Mike Marabell, Congressman Daniel Muser’s Northern Tier Field Director, 9th District of Pennsylvania, recently met with the Sayre Business Association, Sayre Borough, and Athens Business Association.

The purpose of the meeting was to hold a round table discussion to establish the needs and ideas of the group.

Marabell shared valuable information with the group and stated that he will make himself available to help with project establishment, funding sources, and guidance as needed.