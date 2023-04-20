Roundtable discussion held in Sayre

Pictured, from left, are Gloria Firestein SBA treasurer; Henry Farley, Sayre Borough mayor; Melanie Stratton, SBA vice president; Mike Marabell; Dave Jarrett, Sayre Borough manager; Colleen Bentley, SBA president; Tim Hickey, South Waverly Borough mayor, Greater Valley Chamber; Kelly McEllhaney, SBA; and Rebecca Romig, SBA secretary. Provided photo.
Posted By: psadvert
April 20, 2023
Mike Marabell, Congressman Daniel Muser’s Northern Tier Field Director, 9th District of Pennsylvania, recently met with the Sayre Business Association, Sayre Borough, and Athens Business Association.
The purpose of the meeting was to hold a round table discussion to establish the needs and ideas of the group.
Marabell shared valuable information with the group and stated that he will make himself available to help with project establishment, funding sources, and guidance as needed.
