Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 3, 2023 through April 9, 2023 there were 112 calls for service, four traffic tickets were issued, and there were four Mental Health Holds.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Jacob C. Ferguson, age 20 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), and Discharging a Firearm in the Village (Violation) following an investigation of Suspicious Activity on Green Street. Ferguson was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jason T. Cavalari, age 44 of Vestal, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court on Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Cavalari was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Nicholas D. Espe, age 36 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Espe was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.