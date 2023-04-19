Elks to host Community Dinner on April 21

The Owego Elks Lodge has added another Community Dinner to their calendar this month. On Friday, April 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Lodge Card Group is cooking up a delicious dinner.

The boys of the group are cooking up two entrees. The first entrée is traditional spaghetti with meatballs and sausage, and the second entrée is Penne A La Vodka with grilled shrimp. All sauces are homemade and simmered to perfection. Dinners are accompanied by a side salad and roll, and chocolate pudding for dessert.

The community is invited to join them for this dinner. Dinners cost $10 each. Reservations are not necessary, but are encouraged. They will begin serving at 5 p.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. You may also get takeout.

To preorder your dinner, please call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039. Payment can be made at the time of the dinner with cash, check or credit.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the Village of Owego. The proceeds from this dinner benefit the Roof Replacement Fund. The Lodge provides an affordable place for events, meetings, dinners, and community gatherings. They have begun replacing the roofs to the buildings. To complete this project, they must replace the roof over the Lodge Emporium.

For more information about the Roof Replacement Project or the Lodge in general, call (607) 687-1039.