Golf returns to well-known Owego course

Friday, April 7, was opening day at The Golf Club at Owego located at 2771 Waits Road. The well-known club, formerly operating as Pheasant Hill Country Club, has drawn many through the years to its challenging course and picturesque beauty, and has remained a popular go-to since 2008.

The 135-acre course offers breathtaking views of the countryside and was designed and built on the property of a generations-old dairy farm. Once golfers reach the Hole Number 11 tee box, which boasts the highest elevation of any tee in the county, it’s almost a given to stop for a moment and admire the extraordinary landscape.

New owners Brian and Angela Richardson recently announced their grand opening is set for Saturday, April 29. Up until that date, just the course will be open. They are currently preparing the bar and kitchen areas for re-opening.

At the grand opening the club will welcome Josh Thole, a professional baseball catcher who is best known for having played in the Major Leagues for the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. Thole will be on hand to sign autographs and interact with guests from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Refreshments and food fare will be available at the grand opening. The Richardson’s noted that some of the menu offered by the previous owners will remain similar, although they will work on putting their own twist on new menu items going forward.

The Richardson’s are excited about their new venture, and are thankful for help during the transition from the previous owners, Julia and David Springsteen.

The Richardson’s have relocated from Hope, Indiana, which is located about 50 miles south of Indianapolis, and where Brian grew up. Angela (Cwynar), a native of Apalachin, N.Y., is a 2004 Owego Free Academy graduate and holds a degree in Communications and Marketing from SUNY-Cortland. Brian is a U.S. Navy veteran, and served on Whidbey Island, which is off the coast of Washington State. Most recently the couple has worked together in sales within the electrical industry, as well as run a small farm.

After a visit to Owego in the fall of 2022 to scope out available land for sale, they first took notice of property near the golf course. From there the discussion took a dogleg right, so-to-speak, and they learned that the Pheasant Hill property was for sale.

The Richardson’s, both avid golfers, acknowledged that the idea of taking on a golf course wasn’t on the forefront of their minds at first. However, once they pondered the possibilities it became more evident that it could be a win-win. It offered them the space to relocate and potentially build a home, and then house their cows, beef cattle and equipment coming in from Indiana, while also giving them the opportunity to own and operate a business that utilizes their varied skills and experience.

In addition, the Owego area, the couple said, is, “A good environment to raise our sons and to be close to family,” which had been part of their original goal. The Richardson’s have three sons, one age six, and a set of four-year-old twins.

Both remarked that Hope, Indiana offers a similar small-town vibe as Owego, however they had become increasingly interested in moving away from the escalated changes of big-city issues surrounding Indianapolis. The Indianapolis area is often referred to as the “Crossroads of America” due to the juncture of four major interstates, and, thinking ahead to the future for their sons, the Richardson’s decided that Tioga County was more appealing.

“We want to be part of the community, and build our farm here,” the Richardson’s said, and further explained that they will be carrying on the services that the previous owner’s established.

The club welcomes guests to play a round of golf, participate in a league or tournament, or to enjoy a leisurely lunch or socialize with friends. The Richardson’s also look forward to carrying on the tradition of booking the club space for special events such as business meetings, weddings, reunions or other private parties or special occasions.

Still on par, too, are golf lessons at the club. Whether you are just starting out or want to improve your game, appointments with experienced instructors are available. A driving range is open seven days a week, too, and guests can also check out the golf simulator.

The Golf Club at Owego is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about the club or for information, call (607) 687-0722, or visit thegolfclubatowego.com. You can also find updated announcements on their Facebook page.