Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga hosts Easter Egg Hunt and Party 

On Saturday, April 1, Catholic Charities of Tioga and many other organizations teamed up to host an Easter Egg Hunt and Party for everyone in the community to enjoy. Approximately 500 people attended from all over Tioga County as well as neighboring counties.

Over 300 children were able to enjoy the Egg Hunt and take part in all of the fun activities that were provided at Kirby Park in Nichols.

“We want to thank both Dependable Disposal and Goodrich Custom Contracting for sponsoring our event,” said CCTT Executive Director Renee Spear.

She added, “Local businesses are truly the backbone to our communities, and we appreciate their desire to become involved in events like this.”

Thanks to local organizations that participated in the event, guests were offered games, face painting, crafts, music, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Participating and assisting in the event was Tioga United Way, the Nichols Volunteer Fire Department, Tioga County C-SPOA/Suicide Prevention, Tioga NOEP, AspireHope NY Inc., Owego Rotary Club, Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, Law NY, Helio Health, Glove House, Tioga PACT (Parents and Children Together), The Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation, Tioga Nichols Girl Scouts, Stray Haven, and Tioga County Public Health.

Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols provided 20 volunteers to help with everything from setting up, handing out baskets, buckets and bags to each of the children, monitoring the egg hunt, and the clean up.

“This group of employees from Best Buy is just amazing with their willingness to help with community projects and events like this,” said Spear. “We are so fortunate to have this relationship with them.”

Spear concluded, “For as long as we are based out of Nichols, we will continue to provide these wonderful community events in our own backyard. It’s always a pleasure to serve our neighbors.”

This event was fully organized and hosted by Catholic Charities of Tioga County.

To find out how you can help with CCTT for any upcoming events, visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org or email to michelle.mclaren@dor.org.