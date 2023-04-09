A Pastor’s Thoughts

For me, Easter is the most glorious day of the year. However, I realize that some of us may not feel like celebrating. Life is full of stress, COVID is still hanging around, finances are tight, and maybe you didn’t get a tax refund this year. Maybe you’re angry with God over a personal tragedy, or perhaps you’re disappointed about a relationship or fearful about the health of a loved one, maybe you have domestic hassles, questions or doubts about your faith.

As we read in Luke 24:13-35, the day was ending. The sun was setting. Two very somber travelers were on the road to Emmaus. Their heads were cast down in anguish as they walked along. Suddenly, they became aware of someone else walking with them. “What are you two talking about,” the stranger asked.

They looked at him in disbelief. Are you the only one in Jerusalem who doesn’t know what’s going on? Where have you been?”

“We’re talking about Jesus of Nazareth, who we followed. He was put to death. We had hoped he would be the one to redeem Israel, the Messiah who would save us, but he’s gone. It was good while it lasted, but now it’s over. He’s dead. Some of the women who also followed Jesus said that they went to the tomb this morning, but his body was gone. They even claim to have seen angels who said he was alive – but what do they know?

When after the 7-mile journey they arrive in the little town of Emmaus, the mysterious stranger bid them farewell. The two disciples begged him to stay, so he stayed for dinner. Now my guess is that Cleopas and the other disciple were at the last supper.

Why so I say that? At dinner, the stranger who had been with them on the road held bread in his hands, blessed and broke it and gave it to them. At the table, their eyes were opened and they saw who the stranger was. He was made known to them in the breaking of the bread. It was their Lord and Master – Jesus Christ!

Then we are told that he vanished from their sight. They were astounded, and I’m guessing they did not walk but ran – ran back to Jerusalem – 7 miles – at night – to tell their friends that it is just as the women had said earlier – Jesus is in fact, alive. Huffing and puffing, they told the rest of the disciples upon their arrival back in Jerusalem, “We (huff) had (huff) dinner (huff) with (huff) him!” (huff)

Jesus, the risen Christ came to these disciples in the hour of their deepest despair. He also came to them in the “everyday-ness” of life. For the rest of the world, everything was returning to normal after the Passover festival and the sabbath.

Life would never be the same for these disciples, for the one in whom they had staked all their hopes and dreams was dead. It seemed that life would never be “normal,” for these two.

Cleopas and his fellow disciple were probably resentful that the rest of the world was going about its business when their worlds had come crashing down around them. We don’t know how long these disciples had followed Jesus, as they weren’t of the original 12, but they must have been with him for some time.

Their hopes and dreams were dead and buried along with Jesus. To them, the cross meant failure. These disciples were trying to put some distance between themselves and a situation that had become unbearable, so they were leaving Jerusalem.

Let me ask an important question. Where is your Emmaus? Where do you go when you are in crisis? To the movies? To read a trashy novel? Shopping to engage retail therapy? To vegetate in front of the TV or computer? Do you drink? Do you immerse yourself in work to try to forget about the crisis you face? We all have our “road to Emmaus,” but hear the good news: Jesus wants to meet us there!

Christ is risen, and He meets us wherever we are. Hallelujah!