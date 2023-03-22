Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 6, 2023 through March 12, 2023 there were 67 calls for service, two Motor Vehicle Accidents, and two traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 62 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Nelson J. Chrysler, age 29 of Barton, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Theft of Services (Misdemeanor). Chrysler was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Juvenile, age 13 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Sexual Misconduct (Misdemeanor), following an investigation. The juvenile was issued an Appearance Ticket at Tioga County Family Court.

A Female, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Katelyn J. Miller, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Failure to Appear in Court. Miller was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.