Protect Your Mental Health Whilst Staying informed; Do you recharge yourself as much as you recharge your phone

“This moment that humanity is living through can be considered a door or a hole. The decision to fall into the hole or go through the door is yours. If you connect with gadgets and consume information 24 hours a day, speak or act with negative energy, are nervous, with pessimism, you will fall into this hole. But if you take the opportunity to look within at yourself, to rethink life and death, to take care of yourself and others, and connect with your spiritual home and your spiritual Father, you will go through the door.” — Hopi Indian Chief White Eagle

From using ‘gadgets’ to abusing them, attachment to gadgets is often hampering our happiness, health and relationships. The extra hours of digital screen gazing and surfing might be building into addiction.

It all begins with signs of wanting – to read and hear every news item, to watch another soccer or football match, and to catch up with political rumors and social scandals! It’s unrealistic to suggest you log off entirely or tune out the events unfolding in the world – war in Ukraine, earthquake destruction, social and political violence, annihilation of the planet!

It seems like every day something new pops up that renders us more burnt out, powerless, anxious, tired or sad. Just make sure to look out for yourself in the process. What you consume may consume you!

Use understanding, will power and discipline to end attachment to gadgets and technology. Upon waking, create a positive thought, such as, ‘Thanks for another great day.’ ‘I am a peaceful and powerful being.’ ‘What is the best I can be today?’

Begin the day by avoiding technology first thing in the morning and last thing at night.

Appreciate and enjoy using gadgets. Connect using them when needed and disconnect without feeling uncomfortable. Consume only info healthy for your mind and body. Don’t get disturbed if you can’t use them for any reason.

Throughout the day remind yourself, “My gadgets don’t control me or my habits. I use them for their utility.”

Instead of viewing calamities and discussing other people’s lives through gadgets, be more productive with your own life.

“Although this new technology helps me economize my time and energy, I still take time for socializing, physical exercise, meditation and silence.”

Understand the spiritual dimension of this current global crisis. Go ‘high’ and adopt the perspective of an eagle that sees everything from above with a broader vision. Use ‘Spiritual Technology’ to go through these changing times. Do you recharge yourself as much as you recharge your phone?

“Look within yourself, rethink life and death, take care of yourself and others, connect with your spiritual home and your spiritual Father, and you will go through the door.”

Yes, the best wireless connection to make is with God. It’s free, only a thought away, always available and fully charged with the best news, so very empowering.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)