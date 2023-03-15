Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 27, 2023 through March 5, 2023 there were 79 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and eight traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Michael L. Zatlukal, age 40 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (C Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree by a convicted Felon (Misdemeanor), Improper Windshield (Violation), Failed to Stop before Entering a Roadway (Violation), and Dirty License Plate (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Zatlukal was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was Released on his Own Recognizance.

A Female, age 38 of Swoyersville, Pa., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Michael D. Beierle, age 29 of Apalachin, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). Beierle was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)