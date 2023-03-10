Valentine’s Day Ribbon Cut at Brewed Awakening

The Candor Chamber of Commerce held a special Valentine’s Day Ribbon Cutting at Brewed Awakening, located at 81 Main St. in Candor. Family and friends, as well as members of the Candor Chamber, were on hand to witness owner Chelsea Romano officially cut the ribbon.

Brewed Awakening opened on April 30, 2022, and the business has grown into a successful “shop”, offering baked goods along with specialty coffees, and a luncheon menu.

One of the first buildings to be built in the central business section of the village, it was divided into two shops for over 50 years and was occupied by a variety of businesses including a butcher shop, radio repair shop, insurance agency, barbershop, organic food store, and more.

In 1948, Marian Weber purchased the building and moved her beauty shop on the left side. Again, over the years it housed many businesses, but one of the most memorable was Killy’s (Elmer and Clara Kilpatrick), who ran the store where you could buy everything from ice cream, school supplies, patent medicines, candy, greeting cards, comic books, fireworks, and much more.

For the Chamber and area residents, it’s exciting to see another successful business claim this location on Main Street. Especially a business that welcomes young and old alike, with a warm community spirit.

“I am so proud that I’ve created a successful business,” Romano stated. “The hardest thing for me is being away from my kids, but they love coming to the shop. And the biggest supporters are my husband and my whole family, by far.”

Romano’s main helpers are her brother-in-law, Travis, and her nephew, Hudson.

“We will eventually expand for more seating, hopefully in the near future,” Romano added.

In the meantime, Brewed Awakening offers coffee, breakfast, and lunch and bakery items, which change daily. Be sure to check out their Facebook Page for a current menu, and days and times that they are open.