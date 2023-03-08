Powerful Positive Words Energize and Heal; Practice: Daily select and speak a positive pure thought and visualize being this thought

Whether it is your inner conversation or a conversation with someone about your health, relationships, career, finances, or whatever you talk about, use the highest vocabulary you are aware of. Speak about what you would like to be and to accomplish, although it may not be your current reality.

Daily select and speak a positive pure thought and visualize being this thought. For your inner conversation use only powerful thought words like – *I am a special soul. *Changing habits is simple for me. *Everything is perfect. *I am on time. * I am successful. *Of course I will do it. *I will complete it. *I always do it well. *My body is perfectly healthy. *My meal is healthy and tasty.

Such powerful positive words energize and have a healing effect on our mind and body. The longer you concentrate and merge this thought within; the amount of energy acquired is quite amazing. Every thought and word becomes a blessing and reality for us, and others are inspired to be their best hearing your words of appreciation and congratulations.

However, 80% of the time our behavior and speech is unconscious; only 20% of the time there is conscious awareness of what I’m thinking, feeling and saying. Imagine! Walking down the road and being 80% unconscious!

As we talk, listen to something, speak on the phone, etc., our free space of awareness is often used up with limited things and we continue to lose spiritual energy. We may then look for solace in old habits, substance addictions, overworking, and attachments to external things and people. When confidence diminishes, depression advances!

Pay Attention, but without tension! Learn to be conscious and build inner strength. Recognize useless thoughts and replace them with a spiritual perspective. Free yourself from attachments. Don’t give your mind permission to get disturbed. Our mind gets disturbed when we are not following through in life and behavior with what we deeply believe in.

“Be the change you wish to see in the world.” — Mahatma Gandhi.

When we realize our true identity of the soul as the separate inner being sitting in this physical body, we turn inwards. We take time to rest and focus the mind, heart and emotions, connect with the divine, the Highest soul, God, and fill ourselves with His spiritual power.

Our inner space becomes clean with meditation; a peaceful safe place of comfort is experienced within the self. Our inner sense of discernment also increases in this age where ‘fake news’ has emerged. We see ourselves personally moving forward and changing. It is the greatest gift I give to myself. I now can paint a picture of myself of how I want to be.

When I begin to live like this I have confidence in myself. My head and heart are in sync. My thoughts, words and actions are the same.

