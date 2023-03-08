Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 20, 2023 through Feb. 26, 2023 there were 74 calls for service, two Motor Vehicle Accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Jewel M. Luu, age 32 of Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor). Luu was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Kara L. Craft, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Craft was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Peter P. Finch Jr., age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Violation of an Order Of Protection. Finch was arraigned at Village of Owego Court and Released on his Own Recognizance without Bail.

A Male, age 65 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Brandon J. Shugars, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. Shugars was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Sarah A. Miller, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. Miller was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Alan C. White, age 39 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop White was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Billyjoe E. Giggee, age 42 of Lowman, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Improper License Plates (Violation), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Uninsured Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Giggee was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Nicole D. Fletcher, age 45 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Falsely Reporting an Emergency in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Fraudulent 911 Call. Fletcher was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Joseph A. Calla, age 25 of Windsor, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court. Calla was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Lucas J. Matteson, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting at CVS Pharmacy on Park Street. Matteson was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

On Feb. 25, 2023, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Owego Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on McMaster Street to Aid EMS with a juvenile female that was unresponsive. Upon arrival at the scene, Officers discovered that the female had overdosed on medication. She was transported to the Hospital by Owego EMS and taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold due to the female being a Danger to Herself. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)