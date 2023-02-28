Guthrie welcomes new providers

The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:

J. Manuel Arreguin, MD, MS, MBA, FACOG, joins Guthrie as Chairman of the Obstetrics and Gynecology service line, with clinical interests in pelvic reconstruction surgery, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive gynecology. Dr. Arreguin completed his education and residency at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, Calif. and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Arreguin, call 866-488-4743.

Rebecca Bailey, MD, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained physician on the pulmonology and critical care teams in Sayre, with clinical interests in thoracentesis, pneumothorax evacuation, and arterial lines. Dr. Bailey completed her education and a residency at Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C., and a fellowship at Cleveland Metro Health in Cleveland, Ohio. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Bailey, call 866-488-4743.

Brian Bleiler, OD, is an optometrist at Elmira and Watkins Glen Specialty Eye Care offices with clinical interests in comprehensive eye exams, diabetic eye disease, and low vision. Dr. Bleiler completed his education at Ohio State University College of Optometry in Columbus, Ohio. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Bleiler, call 800-474-4482.

Ellen Cain, OD, is an optometrist at Elmira Specialty Eye Care with clinical interests in comprehensive eye exams, glaucoma, and primary eye care. Dr. Cain completed her education at SUNY College of Optometry in New York, N.Y. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Cain, call 800-474-4482.

Mervat Eid, MD, joins the anesthesiology team at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. Dr. Eid completed her education at Zagaig Medical School in Zagazaig, Egypt, and a residency at Highlight Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. and at the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y.

Marilyn Foran, OD, is an optometrist at Endicott Specialty Eye Care with clinical interests in comprehensive eye exams, corneal and external disease, and dry eyes. Dr. Foran completed her education at Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia, Pa. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Foran, call 800-474-4482.

Amber Hussain, DO, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained vascular surgeon in Sayre and Big Flats with clinical interests in aortic dissection, hemodialysis access, and transcarotid artery revascularization. Dr. Hussain completed her education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, a residency at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., and a fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Hussain, call 866-488-4743.

Judy Jeffers, OD, is an optometrist at Corning Specialty Eye Care with clinical interests in comprehensive eye exams, diabetic eye exam, and primary eye care. Dr. Jeffers completed her education at Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia, Pa. She is currently welcoming new patients, if you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Jeffers, call 800-474-4482.

Thomas Landry, OD, is an optometrist at Corning Specialty Eye Care and Bath Specialty Eye Care with clinical interests in glaucoma, primary eye care, and pediatric eye care. Dr. Landry completed his education at Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia, Pa. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Landry, call 800-474-4482.

Richard Rosenberg, MD, is an optometrist at Elmira Specialty Eye Care, Corning Specialty Eye Care, and Bath Specialty Eye Care with clinical interests in comprehensive ophthalmology, glaucoma, and cataract surgery. Dr. Rosenberg completed his education at SUNY Downstate College of Medicine in Brooklyn, N.Y., an internship at Long Island Jewish-Hillside Medical Center in New Hyde Park, N.Y. and a residency at Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Rosenberg, call 800-474-4482.

Richard Socash, OD, is an optometrist at Binghamton Specialty Eye Care with clinical interests in macular degeneration, hypertensive eye disease, and ocular emergencies. Dr. Socash completed his education at The New England College of Optometry in Boston, Mass. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Socash, call 800-474-4482.

Lloyd Suter, MD, is an ophthalmologist at Binghamton Specialty Eye Care and Sayre with clinical interests in cataract surgery, glaucoma, and laser surgery. Dr. Suter completed his education at Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa., an internship at Reading Hospital and Medical Center in Reading, Pa., and a residency at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Suter, call 800-474-4482.

Michael Tunick, DO, is a board-certified family medicine physician at Cortland West Road with clinical interests in adolescent medicine, pediatrics, and sports medicine. Dr. Tunick completed his education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa., and a residency at Wilson Regional Memorial Medical Center in Johnson City, N.Y. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Tunick, call 866-488-4743.

Mackenzie Cole, PA, joins the Wellsboro Walk-In Care location. Mackenzie completed her education at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Kathryn Devoir, PA-C, joins the otolaryngology teams in Sayre and East Corning. Kathryn completed her education at Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistants. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Kathryn, call 866-488-4743.

Emily Foster, AGNP-C, joins the radiology team at Ithaca City Harbor with clinical interests in breast cancer and gerontology. Emily completed her education at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Emily, call 866-488-4743.

Lyndsey Moore, PA-C, joins the obstetrics / gynecology team at East Corning with clinical interests in women’s health, geriatrics, and family medicine. Lyndsey completed her education at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Lyndsey, call 607-973-8000.

Alison Platukis, CNM, joins the obstetrics / gynecology and midwifery teams in Cortland with clinical interests in contraceptive management, maternity care, and family planning. Alison completed her education at Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Ky. and is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Alison, call (607) 753-1340.

Sarah Vartabedian, FNP-C, joins Cortland Walk-In Care. Sarah completed her education at Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

To learn more about Guthrie and their services and locations, visit Guthrie.org. You can also follow them on Twitter @GuthrieClinic, on Facebook @TheGuthrieClinic, at Linkedin.com/company/TheGuthrieClinic, and on Instagram @TheGuthrieClinic.