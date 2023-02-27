Update: Driver dies in Spencer Crash

On February 13, 2023, at approximately 4:27 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on State Route 96 near East Spencer Road in the Town of Spencer.

The initial investigation indicated that the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and had collided head on. Members of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and Criminal Investigations Division responded to further investigate the crash.

The investigation to this point has revealed that a white-colored 2014 Audi A4 operated by a 32-year-old male was traveling west on State Route 96 when it collided head on with a gray colored 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by 43-year-old Daniel J. Kaczynski, of Endicott, N.Y., who was traveling east.

Both subjects were extricated from their vehicles by fire personnel and subsequently transported to Robert Packer Hospital. On Feb. 18, 2023, Daniel J. Kaczynski passed away at Robert Packer Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The 32-year-old male operator of the other vehicle is in stable condition. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division is actively investigating the crash, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (607) 687-1010.

The Candor Fire Department, Candor EMS, Spencer Fire Department, Spencer EMS, Campville Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, Guthrie Air, the Tioga County Office of Emergency Management, and the New York State Department of Transportation assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.