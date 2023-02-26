What’s Happening for the week of February 26, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas. They also have a “leave some, take some” produce stand.

Sock Snowmen, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in February, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Open to all ages.

FEBRUARY 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 27

Lourdes “Mammo on the Move” Mammography Van, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 110 Central Ave., Owego. You do not have to be a Lourdes patient. Your results can be sent to the provider of your choice. They welcome insured and uninsured women. No referral needed. Call (607) 798-5723 to schedule your appointment.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 27 and 28

AARP Driver Safety Course, Monday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Deadline to register is Feb. 10. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat and for more information.

FEBRUARY 28

NY Connects Office Hours, Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 1 to 3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad Street, Waverly. There will be information available on how TOI can help you. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Record Your Family’s Stories and Preserve History Free Virtual Class, 1 p.m. To join, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Life After Stroke / Stroke Support Group for Stroke Survivors and Caregivers, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Drop-In Adult Coloring Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Sayre Library, 121 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. No registration required. For more information, call (570) 888-2256.

Sadeqa Johnson, The House of Eve, 4 p.m., Sayre Library, 121 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Register at https://libraryc.org/sayrepl.

FEBRUARY 29

Game Night, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Bring your own game(s) and a snack or dessert to share. All ages are welcome.

MARCH 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

iPad and iPhone Basics for the New User (in person only), 1 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Register at www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class or call (607) 757-5359.

MARCH 2

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

MARCH 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Soup and Salad, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. This is a Free Will Donation. All proceeds to benefit the Helping Hands Food Pantry. Takeout available; bring your own container.

MARCH 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 6

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting, 7 p.m. with a board meeting at 6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Agenda will include completing events for their March annual show on the 25th and 26th in the Wysox Fire Hall. All are welcome, along with snacks!

MARCH 7

Seminar on Mental Health in partnership with Concern, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Crash Course in Credit (in person only), 6 p.m. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class or call (607) 757-5359.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Covered Dish Supper and Meeting, 6 p.m. supper and 7:30 p.m. meeting, 78 Piper St, Sayre. Marty Borko, vice president of Carantouan Greenway, will present a program at 7:30 p.m. on Invasive Species. For more information, call (607) 425-7426. Meetings are free and the public is invited.

MARCH 8

Athens Senior Citizens Club Dish to Pass St. Patrick’s lunch, noon, Airport Community Center Hall. Music will be provided by Sherry Spencer on her flute, and as she tells Irish stories.

iPad and iPhone Basics for the New User (virtual only), 3 p.m. GFJ Library, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

MARCH 9

Mindfulness and Breathing Exercises at the Library with Zen Den Rural Yoga Tribe, 9:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 10 and 11

The Friends of the Coburn Free Library Book Sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego. The sale is easy to access from the rear parking lot via the new elevator annex entryway. For more information, call the library at (607) 687-3520.

MARCH 11

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Candor High School Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, 1 Academy St., Candor. Admission is free for everyone.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Screening of Mysteries of Mental Illness: Who’s Normal, 2 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

Candor Community Services 2023 Citizens of the Year, 2-4 p.m. reception, Allen Memorial Baptist Church gym, 11 Foundry St., Candor.

MARCH 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Chicken Parmesan Takeout Meal, pick-up from 4 to 6 p.m. or until gone, Nichols Presbyterian Church, Nichols. Price increased to $12. Call to pre-order at (607) 699-3302.

MARCH 14

The Third Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 15

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting monthly, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information.

MARCH 16

Goodreads: Meet Your Next Favorite Book (Virtual Only), 1 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

MARCH 18

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 22

Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required by March 21 at 8:30 a.m., or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to register. Bring a cart or bags to carry food. The food pantry is hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Apalachin Lions.

MARCH 23

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Chili Cook-Off, 2:30 to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. The cost is $10 for tastings and judging; there will also be Mac and Cheese and Corn Bread.

Campville Fire Station Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Station #1, 6153 St. Rte. 17C, Endicott. The cost is $15 per person. Takeout.

Books to Action community project discussion, Sayre Public Library, 10 a.m., 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

MARCH 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 29

MyChart: Manage Your Healthcare Easily (Virtual Only), 1 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

MARCH 30

Google Maps Basics (Virtual Only), 3 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.