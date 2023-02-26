TRUTH? Not Everything is White and Black; March Exhibition at Tioga Arts Council’s Main Gallery

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced its March 2023 exhibition by Todd Wolfe: TRUTH? Not Everything Is White and Black. The show opens on First Friday, March 3, from 5-8 p.m. at TAC’s Main Gallery located at 179 Front St. in Owego. During the opening, enjoy an Artist Talk by Todd at 6 p.m.

TRUTH? Not Everything Is White and Black, is a show by Owego, N.Y. artist Todd Wolfe that challenges the viewer to reconsider the false narratives that we often create about ourselves, others, and the world around us. Through the use of 13 diptychs, the show presents statements that are obviously false alongside statements of the false narratives we create that we assume are true, but are also false.

The large centerpiece containing a two-way mirror summarized Todd’s hope for the show, to move viewers away from a life of judgment towards a life of introspection.

After years of designing and building art furniture, Todd Wolfe’s creative direction moved towards the challenge of distorting canvas out of its traditional two-dimensional plane.

In a press release from the Tioga Arts Council Director, Christina Di Stefano, she wrote, “His [Wolfe’s] background in woodworking and his eye for detail has given him the skills needed to create the precise yet sturdy wood structures that lie beneath these canvases.

“His years of designing and building art furniture has given him the visual vocabulary to design and arrange these canvases in ways that create a visual interest that constantly changes as the viewer moves around the pieces.”

To learn more about Todd Wolfe, visit his website at madebywolfe.com, Find him on Facebook @tdwolfe, or Instagram @madebywolfe.

Following the opening night, the exhibition will remain on display through March 25, and is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

Scott, Smith & Son, Inc., who is celebrating their 100th year in business in 2023, sponsors this exhibition.