What’s Happening for the week of February 19, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas. They also have a “leave some, take some” produce stand.

Sock Snowmen, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in February, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Open to all ages.

FEBRUARY 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Celebration Dinner for Marie Ward, noon to 6 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, Rt. 17C Waverly Rd., Owego. There will be basket raffles, 50-50, a silent auction, and much more.

FEBRUARY 21

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner, 5-7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Freewill offering.

Couponing and Budgeting Free Class, 6 p.m., George F. Johnson Memorial Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. In-person participants must be registered. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class.

Book-to-Action: The Midnight Library Book Discussion, 6 p.m., Sayre Library, 121 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Email Basil at bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call the library at (570) 888-2256 to register and for more information.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” Presentation, 10 a.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego; 1 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, 437 Chemung St., Waverly; 3:30 p.m. at Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 North Main St., Spencer. This presentation is free to the community, but reservations are appreciated. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

The Midnight Library book discussion, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

Red Cross Blood Donation, 1 to 6 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego.

FEBRUARY 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required; register on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 8:30 a.m. until full. Bring a cart or bags to carry food. You can also phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

Google Search: Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features Free Virtual Class, 1 p.m. To join virtually, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

FEBRUARY 23

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Tioga County Legislative 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 24

Book Club Friday: A Sitting in St. James, 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

After School Movie: Tom & Jerry, 3:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Red Cross Blood Donation, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

FEBRUARY 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Indoor Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW, 208 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 27

Lourdes “Mammo on the Move” Mammography Van, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 110 Central Ave., Owego. You do not have to be a Lourdes patient. Your results can be sent to the provider of your choice. They welcome insured and uninsured women. No referral needed. Call (607) 798-5723 to schedule your appointment.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 27 and 28

AARP Driver Safety Course, Monday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Deadline to register is Feb. 10. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat and for more information.

FEBRUARY 28

NY Connects Office Hours, Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 1 to 3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad Street, Waverly. There will be information available on how TOI can help you. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Record Your Family’s Stories and Preserve History Free Virtual Class, 1 p.m. To join, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Life After Stroke / Stroke Support Group for Stroke Survivors and Caregivers, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Drop-In Adult Coloring Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Sayre Library, 121 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. No registration required. For more information, call (570) 888-2256.

Sadeqa Johnson, The House of Eve, 4 p.m., Sayre Library, 121 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Register at https://libraryc.org/sayrepl.

FEBRUARY 29

Game Night, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Bring your own game(s) and a snack or dessert to share. All ages are welcome.