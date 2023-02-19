Tioga County Legislature announces Legislative District #7 appointment

With the passing of Legislator Eddie J. Hollenbeck on Nov. 23, 2022, the Tioga County Legislature had a vacancy in Legislative District #7 representing the constituency of Berkshire, Newark Valley, and Richford areas.

The Legislature convened a Vacancy Committee of four Legislators and solicited resumes until Jan. 18, 2023 from interested residents in this district. The Legislature received three resumes and all three candidates were interviewed. The Committee selected a candidate for recommendation to the full Legislature.

Pursuant to Local Law No. 3 of 2016, a Legislative vacancy may be filled by appointment by a majority of the remaining members of the Tioga County Legislature providing the vacancy does not occur at the expiration of the term. In addition, the Local Law stipulates the appointed candidate shall discharge the duties of the office until such time the office is filled as a result of a general election.

The Tioga County Legislature is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Flesher, Town of Berkshire, to serve as District #7 Legislator representing the Berkshire, Newark Valley, and Richford areas. The Legislature adopted a resolution, and County Clerk Klett conducted the swearing in process at their second Regular Legislature meeting on Feb. 14, 2023, appointing Mr. Flesher to serve the remainder of 2023 with the understanding that he will need to be elected in the Nov. 7, 2023 general election to retain his seat on the Legislature until the term expiration of Dec. 31, 2024.

Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, stated, “This is a bittersweet moment as we remember the loss of our fellow Legislator and friend, while welcoming Mr. Flesher to serve as our newest Legislator. As the Town of Berkshire Supervisor for the past four years, Mr. Flesher comes to the Legislature with leadership skills and government knowledge, and I am confident that he will do an upstanding job representing his constituency and Tioga County.”