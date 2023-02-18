Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation offers scholarships for the 30th year 

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation is again offering graduating seniors scholarship opportunities to pursue continuing education and training.

Scholarships are offered in Tioga County at Owego Free Academy, Candor Central School, and Newark Valley High School. Additionally, scholarships are offered at New York schools in Binghamton, Morris, Cooperstown, Herkimer, and South Bend, Indiana, Wichita, Kansas, and Anchorage, Alaska.

Applications are available in school counseling offices and must be submitted to the counseling office by April 1. Students will be notified of their selection by late April and an Owego presentation of local Bassett Youth Foundation scholarships will be held on Sunday, May 7.

The Foundation also offers youth volunteer grants and educational and training activities promoting school community leadership, history, and heritage. The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit youth organization based in Owego, N.Y. affiliated with the Community Foundation For South Central New York and honors Betty Ann and Charles Hibberd Bassett and their families and ancestors.

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation has an office at 34 ½ Lake Street in Owego.