‘Hometown Hearts’ book signing taking place at Riverow Bookshop on February 18

Riverow Bookshop, located at 187 Front St. in Owego, will be hosting a book signing with local author Mary Kay Thomas on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Her book, Hometown Hearts – The Lives And Loves Of A Great Generation, is a compilation of true stories about local men and women who came of age during the Great Depression / WWII eras. Their lives illustrate the simplicity of growing up in a lively small town with the shared values of hard work, duty, and kind affection for one another.

Thomas will be donating a portion of her book sales to the Marie Ward benefit, which will be held at the Owego Moose Lodge from noon to 6 p.m. on the following day. If you have questions about the book signing, call (607) 687-4094.