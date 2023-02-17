Brandy Lunn awarded ‘Moose of the Year’ for 2022

Brandy Mae Lunn was recently selected as Moose of the Year 2022, and was presented the award at a dinner held on Jan. 27 at the Moose Lodge in Owego. This prestigious award is presented to the volunteer who has provided outstanding service to the Lodge, as well as, the community.

Lunn, who serves as secretary for Women Of The Moose (WOTM), was awarded for being instrumental in planning, organizing and facilitating all Moose sponsored events at the Lodge. Her volunteer work included Bunco game days, Women of the Moose Chapter Rally Days, and community food collections.

Weekly, Lunn volunteers and helps with Wednesday night dinners and Thursday pub nights held for Lodge members. At Christmas time she assisted with the annual holiday food and gift collection for Moose sponsored community families.

Outside of the time she volunteers at the Moose Lodge, Lunn is a wife, mother, and grandmother employed full-time as a social welfare examiner at the Tioga County Social Services Department.

Lunn, a graduate of the Owego Free Academy, is also active in the community by donating her time and gifts to local fundraisers and events.

Lunn stated, “The feeling you get from giving or doing for others is my motivation. I wish more people would donate their time.”

Volunteering is not new to Lunn; she received the Dick Franz Volunteer Award for her help and support of Owego Little League, volunteerism that spanned over 10 years.

Congratulations to Brandy Lunn for being the recipient of this honor.