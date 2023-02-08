Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 13, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested 21 year- old Jarred N. Tucker, of Apalachin, N.Y., for Burglary in the third degree, a class D felony.

This charge resulted from a two-month investigation of a reported burglary of storage units in the Town of Owego. Tucker was arraigned in CAP court by Justice John Schaffer and released on his own recognizance pending future court action.

On Jan. 25, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested 35 year- old Anthony W. Collins, of Owego, N.Y., for Burglary in the third degree, a class D felony. This charge resulted from the investigation of a burglary in progress complaint on Erie Street in the Village of Owego.

Collins, who was detained near the scene following the initial call, was also found to have an active Tioga County Family Court warrant of arrest. Collins was arraigned in CAP Court by Justice Michael Grinage and remanded to the Tioga County Jail pending further court action on both matters.