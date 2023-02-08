Readers’ Column for the week of February 5, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

People that have their animals taken away from them because they have abused them should not be allowed to get animals again. But, here they are, more animals! It doesn’t seem right. It’s not fair for the animals.

~

The highway department in the Town of Owego is opening themselves up for a lawsuit by not fixing the guide rails on Davis Hill. It’s a steep hill with a sharp corner and a deep ravine on the backside. It’s been a year.

~

It’s Saturday evening and I just got back from watching The Little Mermaid Musical with my family at the Tioga Central School. For a little school the musical was beautiful, fantastic, the kids all did a wonderful job! Great job to all the kids and the people behind the scenes!

~

Does everybody notice that people from Newark Valley can call in and talk about the village of Newark Valley all they want, but yet if you mention one thing about Owego taking advantage of business owners for sewage costs nothing gets printed? I think that the editor down there is from the old twitter team. Anything you put in this paper anymore goes through her. She’s the new liberal censor. (From the Editor: I do not recall seeing any recent comments regarding sewer rates; we have had comments come in before, and have published them. You can email your comments directly to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com.)

~

Well, Governor Hochul and Mr. Schumer, you want to keep people in New York State? It’s not doing real good. There’s no way around it, take a look at the “For Sale” signs coming up in every yard you look at. The rules, the regulations, the code enforcement, the taxes, you name it and it’s here in New York State! We want to keep the people here! Get off your [expletive removed] and do something about the taxes, code enforcement, the rules and regulations that you laid down to the taxpayers, and people might stay!

~

I notice that I’m burning fuel oil faster. I used to be able to go from the month of April to the month of October before I needed to have my tank filled up again. Now I get it filled in April and it only lasts me until August. The fuel is burning faster than before and I have the records to prove it. Is this concerted effort for rich people to make poor people poorer?

~

Thank you Mark Clark for the informative letter to the editor. I only wish it was on the front page.

~

How much CO2 is sequestered by one acre of foliage? Corn is listed at eight tons / acre. How much CO2 is sequestered by one acre of solar panels and the vegetation around them? We need to know, so let’s stop being ignorant and begin to establish an area where constructive, productive and community information may be concentrated, The Owego Pennysaver. We share information in this column and in the editorial section. If we utilized this resource, it would be far more informative than the primary local and national news sources. What do you think?

~

The person looking for an attorney to write last wills and testimonies, I would suggest Paul Price at (607) 689-0711. He is located across from Endless Mountain Vets.

~

Hello readers, I am looking for help with understanding Keto from someone who is successfully using the lifestyle. I am a beginner and an older individual. I’ve been reading and watching videos, and I’ve done my version of Keto in the past. Or is it just all about protein, weight loss, weight gain, weight watchers, weight clinic, exercise. It is madness! I’m not extremely large as this article may suggest. I thought, what’s wrong with asking for help from a reader in learning to make some meals out of the kindness of their heart! Please? I live in Owego. Maybe let me know through this column, and thank you all for letting me take up this space!

~

Couldn’t agree more about the plowing and sidewalk leading to the office in the Village of Newark Valley. The windows are water over the dam. We need to focus on today and tomorrow. I don’t agree they’re corrupt, just out of touch! Why, on the bridge on the southwest corner (Maple and Whig Street), is there a chunk of metal protruding out in the walkway? I brought this to the attention at a board meeting a few years ago. It was suggested I should call! How about the pipes that were bought by the residents and a metal box just laying on the ground where the garbage truck is garaged. How about the benches and pipes behind the Village Barn? If they are of use, get them out of the elements; if not, get rid of them. Things like this can be done at minimal cost to the taxpayers! We already pay for the labor. At the entrance to Village Barn there are two shingles about shoulder high that have been hanging for a long time, all it would take is a couple of minutes and nails to fix! What I listed might sound petty to some, but after giving a 3% raise to the Village employees I don’t think it’s too much to ask.

~

To the individual who wrote a solar cell comment, you weren’t doing too bad until you wrote the statement, “I believe that in 2022, solar generated electricity exceeded the amount of fossil fuels for the first time.” At the end of 2021 the U.S had 102.9 gigawatts of solar cell capacity, enough to power 18.6 million homes. That represented 3% of the U.S. total electric generation. That takes about 1,034 square miles of land to generate that power, roughly the size of Rhode Island. We would have to increase solar cell generation by 16 fold in 2022 for your statement to be correct, using roughly the area the size of Maryland.

~

To the person complaining about the Village of Newark valley spending money on windows, if they didn’t do it now it would be more money later. Also, we would have another dilapidated building in our village and you would complain about that.

~

Would like to give a BIG THANK YOU to Pete Ortu for plowing the sidewalks at Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley. It has not gone unnoticed and it’s very much appreciated! Thanks so much!

~

“Acts of creation are ordinarily reserved for gods and poets, but humbler folk may circumvent this restriction if they know how. To plant a pine, for example, one need be neither god nor poet; one need only own a shovel. By virtue of this curious loophole in the rules, any clodhopper may say: Let there be a tree – and there will be one.” – Aldo Leopold

~

We Are All Making Our Eternal Choice. Are you aware of your choice? You can be absolutely sure. God revealed the way, through his Son Jesus.

~

To the person looking for help with a will, the community directory in the Jan. 29 Owego Pennysaver insert lists Tioga Opportunities at (607) 687-4222, who may offer assistance or know where you can get help.

~

Hahaha, re: rain checks at grocery stores. They are yet another thing of the past. The last time I inquired I was told they were no longer being issued due to “supply chain issues” making it too hard to know when an item will be available again. Seriously? Don’t they get strawberries most every week? Welcome to our brave new USA where excuses and finger pointing is the norm; not enough employees, materials for packaging, trucks / transportation, blah blah blah.

~

I’m an old man looking for a beagle that wants to hunt some late season rabbits. The beagle must come with its armed human counterpart. I’m too old to hunt ‘em by banging the cover. I have good cover to hunt. Contact Billy by text to (607) 760-1867.

~

To the individual who keeps going on and on about the windows in Newark Valley’s municipal building, get some new material. It is likely that had you come to a board meeting while these “public” discussions about the project were being discussed, your input could have changed the course that the Village board elected to take. I know you did not attend these meetings. So move on!

~

To the person that stated village residents should go to a village meeting, why? They only silence you and you can’t speak at all. Yes people should go, but the mayor needs to stay quiet so people can speak.

~

The OFA Kitty cats, Rutabagas, Dust bunnies, Wet Blankets, Flat Tires, Pillows, Cotton balls, pick one!

~

To the people in the village of Newark Valley, if you have a cat, keep it indoors or on a leash. Your cats are using my property as their toilet. I don’t let my dog go on your porch or on your outdoor furniture. I chase them away, but they always come back.

National Political Viewpoints

How come every time the government gets above its limit on spending they talk about cutting the social security payments? Why shouldn’t they cut the payments of the legislators who are in charge of taking care of the budget and give them some incentive to take care of us better? They are the ones at fault for going above the spending limit. Those who have social security have to live on that payment. Most of the legislators have other income they can rely on.

~

Soon after Joe Biden took office it seemed like everything went down the drain. Ask yourself this question, people; do you really want four more years of him? Please think about it!

~

The only thing that Joe Biden is aware of is Delaware.

~

Let me get this straight, the illegal aliens in New York State are demanding to negotiate for a permanent place to live, free food and free medical after they are being kicked out of their plush hotel. So tell me what’s wrong with this story. We are veterans on the street and veterans that are struggling who served their country with their lives on the line, but we are going to cater to these thugs? I say you get them all, forcefully if necessary, throw them on a bus and you take them back to where they came from. That’s what works in this country, not this liberal democratic being a sissy attitude. Open borders don’t work. Get it?

~

Why does Trump have so much enthusiasm for violence? He’s now telling the big lie again that has already led to violence and death during the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol and our democracy. Trump’s Mega and Q Anon disillusioned followers can’t win elections so they resort to intimidation and violence. Republicans need to turn away from this right wing extremist before our country is destroyed by this domestic terrorism.

~

Confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court sinks to an historic low, five percentage points lower than the previous low recorded in 2014. Only 7% of Americans think the court is doing a very good or good job, 7%! This is no longer an unbiased bipartisan legitimate court.

~

The mayor of New York says he is doing his job by taking care of the migrants in New York City. No he’s not! He’s saying the government needs to do their job. If he’s doing his job right he will put them on a bus and send them back to Mexico.

~

With the mess that Joe has made in this country I find it funny to watch fake news to see they are now concentrating on Stormy Daniels. That’s right, Stormy Daniels, and still talking about Jan. 6. These people are pathetic. What they won’t do to cover for our inept president.

~

In reply to the two folks in this column on Jan. 29 who are calling for federal firearms bans; let’s say you snap your fingers and create this world immediately. We’ll go further in this hypothetical than the federal assault weapons ban of 1994; further in both reach and severity than the existing New York SAFE Act. No worrying about who’s going to actually enforce it and go door-to-door to do so, the black market magically doesn’t exist, and all knowledge of how to use a lathe and a drill press disappears. We’ll even brush aside existing restrictions and laws and what effect they may or may not have, and ignore any arguments to personal necessity or livelihood since those are separate discussions. Clean slate, complete blanket ban, no strings attached. Now you’ve got the entire populace disarmed and the only people with firearms are police and the federal government. The very same police who are constantly in the news through abuse of their power and the same government who, at any given time, has trodden all over 50% of the country and flip-flops to step on the other half every four years or so. You don’t see any problem with this?

~

The only way to stop a bad 6-year-old with a gun is a good 6-year-old with a gun. Of course I’m being sarcastic; sadly, I could go door to door in Tioga County with a petition to “arm our first graders” and easily get signatures. This country is doomed.

~

The Biden Bold New Green future will require massive quantities of certain metals. Some are rare earths, manganese, copper, and nickel. Rare earths are a group of metals that have unique electrical and magnetic properties. In Essex County New York, right next to Lake Champlain, are rare earth ore deposits. Will New York and New York City democrats allow mining of these strategic metals? Because of the chemical similarity with thorium and uranium, rare earth ores are radioactive. All rare earth ores! Remember in 2008–2011, local and state anti-frackers told us natural gas was so radioactive it would cause lung cancer? All things are radioactive. A banana has considerably more radioactivity than NG. Democrats will say “not in my backyard” to rare earth mining. Minnesota has manganese, copper and nickel ores, but Minnesota democrats are unanimous, “Not in my backyard.” China is the world’s largest RE miner. They dump their radioactive tailings into the ocean. Now natural gas causes asthma, and democrats will make gas stoves illegal. Where would we be without democrats to save us? Isn’t this brainless?