Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 23, 2023 through Jan. 29, 2023 there were 57 calls for service, and three Motor Vehicle Accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Kara L. Craft, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor). Craft was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Donald J. Cole, age 24 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Aggravated Harassment (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of a Disturbance on Fox Street. Cole was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.