TOI to host Senior Social Hour in Berkshire  

Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at the Berkshire Fire Department, located at 12515 NY-38, Berkshire, for the Senior Social Hour on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This event is held on the first Friday of each month and provides an opportunity for neighbors and friends to reconnect and enjoy a meal. A representative from NY Connects will also be available during this time to share information and provide referrals to a wide range of services available in our area.

A suggested contribution for the event is $5 for ages 60 and over, and a fee of $7 for those under age 60. Reservations are appreciated. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.