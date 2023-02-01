Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 20, 2023, property located at 983 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Denise Bergman to Allen and Lucy Troyer for $147,000.

On Jan. 20, 2023, property located at 521 E. Main St., Village of Owego, from Jason and Jamie Wooten to Matthew and Olivia Gorton for $274,000.

On Jan. 20, 2023, property located at 1306 Walker Rd., Town of Owego, from Last Will and Testament of Elsie Fendick to Rob Yammine for $172,000.

On Jan. 20, 2023, property located 696 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Eric and Sherry Hall to Michael and Lori Troyer for $425,000.

On Jan. 20, 2023, property located at 79 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Joseph Rando to John Ferris for $10,000.

On Jan. 20, 2023, property located at 15 Holmes Ave., Town of Owego, from Debra Jones As Successor Trustee to Franziska Reichert for $159,793.

On Jan. 23, 2023, property located at 441 Talmadge Hill Rd. W., Town of Barton, from Joan Hendy-Kline and Jeffrey Kline to Daniel Buck for $275,000.

On Jan. 23, 2023, property located at 109 Catatonk Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Colleen Sullivan to Christopher Ulrich for $31,000.

On Jan. 24, 2023, property located at 803 State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Pauline Properties to Kirmani Upstate Realty LLC for $816,500.

On Jan. 24, 2023, property located at 4720 State Route 38, Town of Owego, from Brian Dunn to Santana Swan for $80,000.

On Jan. 24, 2023, property located at Akins Road, Town of Berkshire, from John, Lena, Eli and Emma Yoder to William Leonard for $75,000.

On Jan. 24, 2023, property located at Owl Creek Road, Town of Spencer, from Charles Otto to Hiang Kuek for $75,000.

On Jan. 26, 2023, property located at 31 Rebecca Dr., Town of Owego, from Richard & Cynthia Thomas to Amanda Schleuss and Robert Colwell for $275,000.

On Jan. 26, 2023, property located at 5 Woodlawn Ave., Village of Owego, from Jacqueline Repp and Mark Telfer to 607 Property Development LLC for $80,000.