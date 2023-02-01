EOAC expands to offer Mead & Sons ‘Everybody’s Auctioneers’

Early Owego Antique Center is expanding its business to include live auctions. Located on the lower level of the former J.J. Newberry’s Building in the Village of Owego, this expansion will complement the existing business model and build on a long history of professional service in the auction industry.

The Mead Family has extensive experience in the auction method of asset realization; Colonel Jerry Mead founded Mead & Sons Auctioneers in Tioga County in 1946. With his 64 years of experience on and in front of the auction block, Colonel Jerry Mead’s son, Jim Mead, will lead the team.

Joining Mead will be his son James Mead and their associate, Lucas Kaczynski, a native of Maine, N.Y. A third-generation auctioneer, the younger Mead graduated from the Mendenhall School of Auctioneering in 2014. Kaczynski is a graduate of World Wide College of Auctioneering, located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Kaczynski recently served an apprenticeship in North Carolina, where he gained experience in online listing and Internet sales management.

With nearly 30 years of professional service in the auction industry, Fran Antalek will be responsible for overall management of the auction floor. The renewal of the company’s active role in live auctions coincides with the 75th anniversary of Mead & Sons Auctioneers, and fills a gap that formed as a result of the profoundly disruptive global pandemic.

Jim Mead, co-owner of Early Owego Antique Center, stated, “We have noticed many changes in our business sector during and since COVID. A significant victim has been the live community commission sale.”

An inaugural auction will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 on the lower level of the Early Owego Antique Center, located at 43-45 Lake St. in Owego, N.Y. A preview will begin at noon, followed by the live auction at 2 p.m.

Visit www.earlyowego.com for more information, or contact Jim Mead at (607) 725-6833.